Steady weather now, but watching for big changes

We've got no bad news in the forecast for the next several days.

Instead, we'll enjoy cool but comfortable fall weather for the next 48 hours, followed by a slight warm up Sunday and Monday.

Even with the warm up, Valley highs will stay pleasant, remaining under 80°.

We are watching for some changes late next week, though.

Models continue to show are large pacific storm system impacting the state of California anywhere from Thursday through next weekend.

This is still much too far out to give significant details about, but it's worth mentioning now because it has the potential to be the first true "winter storm" to impact the area.

We'll continue to closely monitor the storms development and update you as the forecast becomes more clear.

