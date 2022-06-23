Wednesday was a very stormy day across Kern County.

Thunderstorms arrived very early in the day, and and lasted into the evening hours.

The main threat for these storms was expected to be lightning, and thousands of strikes were recorded across Kern.

Those lightning strikes contributed to several vegetation fires across the county as well.

One plus from the storm was rain.

The storms over-delivered on rain in our mountains communities, with some spots receiving over half an inch!

Bakersfield picked up just 0.01" of rain, but even that was enough to break a daily record, showing how uncommon rain is this time of year.

Rain is still possible Thursday, too.

It won't be nearly as widespread as Wednesday rain though.

We expect only a few storms to develop, mainly in the mountains and desert.

Once again lightning will be the biggest concern.

After Thursday hot and dry weather will be back in the forecast, and we're still looking at our first heatwave of the year by the weekend!