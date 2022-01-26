Still a little breezy

You won't have noticed it if you live in the Valley, but winds are a little stronger in Kern county today.

Gusts haven't been extreme though, around 30 miles per hour through the mountains and in the desert.

Those winds will stay breezy through the night and even early Wednesday as a wave to our east works its way out of the Great Basin.

We may even see our winds pick up briefly in the Valley, but those stronger winds won't be long lived!

Those winds do have the potential to clear our skies a bit though, and air quality is forecast to be in the moderate range on Wednesday.

Another small wave moving through Thursday will bump our winds back up again.

Looking in the long term, we've got some changes that we're (cautiously) very excited about!

Models become more active right toward the end of the month, and we finally have some rain chances back in the forecast!

It's still much to far out to count those are sure things, but here's hoping!