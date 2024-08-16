Still avoiding triple digits

For the 4th consecutive day, Bakersfield cooled down on Thursday.

After hitting 107° Sunday we've slowly worked our way down to 95°.

That's even a little cooler than our average of 97°.

From here, our weather pattern looks pretty steady.

We're not expected much movement in our temperatures for the next 7 days, and the one small movement we see looks to be in our favor.

Models still suggest a cooling trend arriving for the weekend.

That could keep us in the lower 90s for Sunday!



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

