Still avoiding triple digits

For the 4th consecutive day, Bakersfield cooled down on Thursday.
After hitting 107° Sunday we've slowly worked our way down to 95°.
That's even a little cooler than our average of 97°.
From here, our weather pattern looks pretty steady.
We're not expected much movement in our temperatures for the next 7 days, and the one small movement we see looks to be in our favor.
Models still suggest a cooling trend arriving for the weekend.
That could keep us in the lower 90s for Sunday!
Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere: