Still beautiful Wednesday

Last night's cold front brought a breath of fresh air to our forecast!

We've gone from smoky 80s to nice 70s with good air quality in Bakersfield!

The drop in temperatures is just one of many changes we've seen.

Winds have picked up, especially in Eastern Kern where a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 11PM Tuesday night.

We've also seen smoke moisture behind the front, with some light showers in the foothills reported today, and a good amount of cloud cover that is beginning to clear out this afternoon.

Those clearing skies will give us a a chilly night tonight.

Overnight lows Wednesday morning will fall into the upper 40s to mid 50s in the Valley, with some of our mountain communities falling as low as the 30s!

Sunnier skies are expected Wednesay, with temperatures still in a very comfortable range.

Expect mid to upper 70s in the Valley and highs in mid 60s to mid 70s in the mountains.