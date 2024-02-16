Still calm, but that ends soon

After a bit of rain late Wednesday night, we're back to mostly calm weather here in Kern.

We still have some clouds left over, but even those should clear through the evening.

That will open up the chance for some fog overnight, but that's about all to be concerned with over the next 24 hours.

Another minor rain chance will arrive in Kern Saturday night, but even with that our weather will be mostly nice for the next few days, with highs in the mid 60s to around 70 degrees in the Valley.

Our weather turns next week, though, with another storm moving in.

An early look at the storm timeline shows a good chance for strong winds and light rain by Monday, followed by heavier rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

We'll continue to track the storm and refine the details over the next few days.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

