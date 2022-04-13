Still cool, breezy

It's been a chilly week so far!

Tuesday's high in Bakersfield was 65, a full 10 degrees cooler than average, with highs only in the 40s in the mountains!

It's going to be cold Tuesday night, too.

The overnight low in Bakersfield is expected to fall to 38 degrees, with even cooler temperatures in the surrounding Valley areas!

Mountain communities will be well below freezing, with 30s expected in the desert.

Temperatures won't climb much Wednesday either.

Highs will be at most a few degrees warmer than Tuesday.

Winds will stay on the breezy side Wednesday and Thursday as well, and we may even need a Wind Advisory in the desert on Thursday as gusts near 50 miles per hour.