Still hazy here at home, strong winds elsewhere

After several chilly days, Bakersfield had an above average high on Wednesday.

The high of 68° beat the average high of 67°.

Skies were once again hazy in the Valley, and will likely get hazier into the evening hours.

One thing Kern did avoid was strong winds.

A round of strong Santa Ana winds impacted areas just to our south on Wednesday, including LA County.

Thursday is looking calmer in those areas, and calm here in Kern, too.

Our temperatures will fall just a few degrees, but will stay near seasonal normals.