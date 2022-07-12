Temperatures may fall back into the 90s on Wednesday

Tuesday is day two in a row in the triple digits!

If we see a third on Wednesday, we'll be in heatwave #2 for the season in Bakersfield.

That's definitely possible, but it's going to be close!

The forecast high in Bakersfield is 100°, so if we're any cooler than the forecast we'll break our stretch of triple digit heat.

If even we do break it though, it won't be long before we see heatwave #2.

The remainder of the forecast is calling for triple digit heat, we some extra hot temperatures around 105° in store for the weekend.