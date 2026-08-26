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Still hot Tuesday, but changes are on the way

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 26, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Good morning! Temperatures stay hot Tuesday afternoon, but we are tracking larger changes later this week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 101 on Wednesday. A Heat Advisory remains active in the valley until 11 p.m., and an Extreme Heat Warning remains across the desert, also until 11 p.m.

Expect more clouds rolling in by the end of the work week.

Strong high pressure built into the desert southwest is sending hot temperatures our way, but this system's position brings larger changes. As air flows around the high pressure, moisture is set to be drawn up from the south.

Thursday and Friday, we are expecting cloud cover to roll into Kern County as tropical moisture is pulled into California. There is a minor chance that the arrival of the moisture could bring a rain chance our way on Thursday, too.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

WednesdayWed

08/26/2026

Sunny

103° / 76°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/27/2026

Mostly Cloudy

96° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

96° / 73°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/29/2026

Sunny

97° / 70°

0%

SundaySun

08/30/2026

Sunny

96° / 68°

0%

MondayMon

08/31/2026

Sunny

96° / 64°

3%

TuesdayTue

09/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

89° / 67°

12%

WednesdayWed

09/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 68°

16%