Still hot Tuesday, but changes are on the way

Good morning! Temperatures stay hot Tuesday afternoon, but we are tracking larger changes later this week.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 101 on Wednesday. A Heat Advisory remains active in the valley until 11 p.m., and an Extreme Heat Warning remains across the desert, also until 11 p.m.

Expect more clouds rolling in by the end of the work week.

Strong high pressure built into the desert southwest is sending hot temperatures our way, but this system's position brings larger changes. As air flows around the high pressure, moisture is set to be drawn up from the south.

Thursday and Friday, we are expecting cloud cover to roll into Kern County as tropical moisture is pulled into California. There is a minor chance that the arrival of the moisture could bring a rain chance our way on Thursday, too.

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