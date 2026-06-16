Still hot Tuesday, but this weekend looks nicer!

Good morning and happy Tuesday, Kern County. Expect another hot day on Tuesday as our summer heat continues. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures cool slightly to a more comfortable level.

Strong high pressure off the coast remains our dominant weather pattern, and it's responsible for the heat that stayed steady for the past few days. Bakersfield is now four days into the first heat wave of 2026, and Tuesday will likely make day five at or above 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is active until 11 p.m. Tuesday for the entire San Joaquin Valley and Kern River Valley. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities during the peak afternoon heat.

The aforementioned changes arrive Friday, just in time for Father's Day weekend. An upper level trough moves in off the coast of Northern California, and that will push the high pressure off to the east.

The trough is not a cool airmass, but the change up will allow cooler Pacific air to flow into California's interior. The biggest cool down will be in northern California, though locally we can expect nicer temps Friday through Sunday.

Bakersfield will likely cool slightly to the low-90s. 70s are expected this weekend in the mountains, 80s in the KRV, and even the desert will move away from 100 and get back to the 90s.

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