Still hot Tuesday, cooler to end the week

Heat is still the focus of the forecast, but that won't be the case for much longer.

Bakersfield hit 100° or more for the 13th day in a row on Monday.

The high on Monday was 108°, down a touch from 111° on Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far.

We'll very likely extend our heatwave to 14 days on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 104°.

Cooler weather moves in from there, though!

Wednesday's forecast is 99°, meaning we have at least the chance to stay in the double digits.

By Thursday the high drops to 95°, so the heatwave will almost surely be broken.

Temperatures will be dropping all across Kern.

By the end of the week highs in the KRV will be around 90°, with lower 80s in our mountain areas.

Even desert locations will fall below 100°.

Before the cooler weather hits, we'll also have to keep an eye out for a stray pop-up shower or storm on Tuesday, as well as stronger winds in the afternoon and evening that could drive up fire danger.

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