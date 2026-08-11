Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still hot Tuesday, cooler to end the week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update August 10, 2026
Posted

Heat is still the focus of the forecast, but that won't be the case for much longer.

Bakersfield hit 100° or more for the 13th day in a row on Monday.

The high on Monday was 108°, down a touch from 111° on Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far.

We'll very likely extend our heatwave to 14 days on Tuesday, with a forecast high of 104°.

Cooler weather moves in from there, though!

Wednesday's forecast is 99°, meaning we have at least the chance to stay in the double digits.

By Thursday the high drops to 95°, so the heatwave will almost surely be broken.

Temperatures will be dropping all across Kern.

By the end of the week highs in the KRV will be around 90°, with lower 80s in our mountain areas.

Even desert locations will fall below 100°.

Before the cooler weather hits, we'll also have to keep an eye out for a stray pop-up shower or storm on Tuesday, as well as stronger winds in the afternoon and evening that could drive up fire danger.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

104° / 79°

1%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

100° / 72°

3%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Sunny

95° / 66°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Sunny

93° / 66°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Sunny

96° / 68°

1%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Sunny

98° / 69°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

95° / 69°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

95° / 67°

0%