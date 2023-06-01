Still nice for now, but we're warming up

We're starting to warm up here in Kern!

After being only the mid 70s on Tuesday, Bakersfield has returned to the 80s.

Wednesday was still a beautiful day, though, expect for a few pop up showers that tried to push into Eastern Kern.

Thursday and Friday will still be pretty nice, but definitely a bit warmer.

Highs in the Valley will be in the mid to upper 80s, and even the mountains will return to the 70s.

Temperatures look to peak this weekend, when Valley highs will top 90°!

It looks like temperatures will begin to fall again next week, alongside some rain chances as another upper level low moves in.