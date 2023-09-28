Still on track for a major cooldown

I've been saying it all week, and I'll keep saying it, we've had gorgeous weather for the Kern County Fair.

Last year the hottest day at the Fair was 98°.

So far this year it's 89°, and I don't think we're going to top that.

In fact, temperatures look to fall as we head into the weekend!

High will drop into the mid 70s here in the Valley, and as cool as the 50s up in the mountains.

This cooldown has been in the models for several days, but the we have seen one change to the weekend forecast.

Latest data shows more moisture than previously anticipated with our weekend weather pattern, which means we can't rule out a weekend rain chance.

I'm still not completely convinced it will rain, but it's definitely worth watching.

We'll keep you updated as the weekend draws closer!

