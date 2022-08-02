Still tracking heat and moisture

Another day, another triple digit temperature in Bakersfield.

Monday's high was 101°, extending our heatwave to 22 days.

That's good for the 9th longest heatwave on record in Bakersfield.

We could very well hit day 23, too, with a forecast high of 101° on Tuesday.

While we may not be getting a break from the heat, we will get a brief break from the monsoonal moisture.

After some flooding in eastern Kern from storms on Monday, Tuesday looks to be a dry day.

Rain chances do return to the forecast later this week as the monsoon continues to be very active.