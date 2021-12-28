Still tracking rain and snow

Monday's storm has not delivered as expected.

Places like Tehachapi, where heavy snow was expected, have seen very little up until sunset.

That's good news for travelers, bad news for snow lovers!

We may still see some impacts from this storm into the evening.

Lingering snow showers are expected with the potential for an inch or two over the Grapevine and Highway 58.

That's not a lot of snow, but combined with sub-freezing temperatures and already wet roads, it may be enough to make things slippery.

We'll watch the passes overnight and bring you any updates.

Tuesday we see some lingering flurries in the mountain early, before clearing into the afternoon.

It will be chilly though, with highs in the mid 40s in the Valley and 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday looks to bring us another storm, that will likely last into Thursday.

Models are not very consistent right now, but show another round of good rain and perhaps some heavier snow in the mountains.