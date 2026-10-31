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Still tracking rain for the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Evening weather update October 30, 2026
Posted
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Rain is still on track for Halloween weekend!

Halloween looks mostly dry during the daylight hours, with only slight chances of rain.

Rain chances begin to increase in the early evening, and a few showers are possible during trick-or-treating time.

Most of the rain is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Models remain fairly inconsistent with rainfall totals, but totals of 0.10" to 0.33" seem likely for most of Kern, with some higher totals possible in the foothills.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

10/30/2026

Cloudy

-° / 57°

2%

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Rain

70° / 57°

92%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 48°

6%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 49°

3%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Mostly Clear

74° / 51°

5%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Clear

68° / 48°

5%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Mostly Clear

69° / 49°

8%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Mostly Clear

71° / 49°

3%