Still tracking rain for the weekend

Rain is still on track for Halloween weekend!

Halloween looks mostly dry during the daylight hours, with only slight chances of rain.

Rain chances begin to increase in the early evening, and a few showers are possible during trick-or-treating time.

Most of the rain is expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Models remain fairly inconsistent with rainfall totals, but totals of 0.10" to 0.33" seem likely for most of Kern, with some higher totals possible in the foothills.

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