Still tracking storms after a historic weekend

Tropical Storm Hilary brought an incredible amount of rain to Kern County.

Expectations for rainfall were extremely high, and some places even exceeded them.

Automated weather stations in Tehachapi recorded over 5 inches of rain.

Stations in Inyokern and Lake Isabella each recorded over 4 inches.

Flooding was widespread through our mountain and desert communities, with many roads still closed.

In Bakersfield, 1.08" of rain fell, the highest rain total Bakersfield has ever seen in the summer.

The high of 74° also broke the daily record for coolest high.

Fortunately, Hilary is no longer a strong storm, and has weakened to the point that the National Hurricane Center is no longer monitoring it.

While the storm itself is well past us, Kern County is still dealing with lingering tropical moisture.

Several areas of showers and storms have developed, and both Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings were issued.

Fortunately the storms will fade out by around 8 PM, and the last of the impacts from Hilary will be gone.