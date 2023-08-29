Still warm, but an end is in sight

We're holding onto some fairly average summer weather here in Kern.

Temperatures for the next few days will be in a normal, seasonal range for most of the county.

That means mid to upper 90s for Bakersfield, low to mid 80s to Tehachapi, and mid to upper 90s for Lake Isabella.

The one area running warmer than average will be the desert, where highs will be as hot as 105 through Thursday.

A massive cooldown is on the way, though.

Much cooler air is set to push into Kern County starting Friday, and linger through Labor Day weekend!

That will drop temperatures all the way down into the 80s here in the Valley, and as cool as the 70s for mountain areas.

Enjoy the well-timed cooldown!

