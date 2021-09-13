Still warm, but cooler weather coming!

We're close to cooler weather!

For now, we're stuck between weather systems, no strong high or low in control of our weather.

That means temperatures will continue to fun a few degrees above average for this time of year, but stay below 100 in the Valley for the next few days.

We will likely see some triple digits in the desert, tho.

Good news comes later this week as an upper level trough moves on shore.

That brings a cooling trend, with highs in the lower 90s by the end of the week.

It also opens the door for a much cooler air mass to move in for the weekend!

That stronger upper low will drop our highs into the 80s in the Valley, and as cool as the mid 70s for the south mountains.