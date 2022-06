After a really nice start to the week, we're back to warm weather.

Bakersfield made it up to 95°, and some of our desert communities broke 100°.

Thursday is looking warm too.

Bakersfield will be up to about 95° again, and desert highs will be near 105°!

This warmer weather will end soon, though.

Much cooler air is set to arrive on Friday, bringing highs all the way down to the lower 80s in Bakersfield.

The cooler air looks to stay through the weekend, too!