Still warm Tuesday ahead of big temperature changes

Happy Tuesday, Kern County. Tax day is today, and we in the weather department are keeping an eye on a certain set of numbers. Our temperatures, of course!

A noticeable cooldown is on its way, arriving as soon as Wednesday. Temps for Tuesday are still warm, but a bit cooler than Monday for most neighborhoods.

The first change you'll feel will be in the wind. A breeze will pick up in both east and west Kern by Tuesday evening as cool air pushes into the county.

By Thursday and Friday, a strong low pressure system drops in from Canada, pushing much cooler air into California. With that cool air, we can expect winds to increase, minor rain chances and, of course, cooler afternoon temperatures. We're monitoring some slight rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

By Easter weekend, skies are set to clear and we warm back up.

