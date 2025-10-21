Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Still warm Tuesday, but big changes are on the way

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 21, 2025
Posted

Happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the afternoon, with 70s and 80s expected county-wide. The valley will see another hazy day, and our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups on Tuesday.

However, cooler air, increased wind, and even a stray shower or two are on the way. A cutoff low pressure system is off the coast of California Tuesday morning, and it's set to move onshore by Wednesday. The arrival of that system will send cool air into Kern, increasing wind in the mountains and desert.

Wednesday's wind could bring gusts as high as 45 mph to the Mojave area, and expect a breezy day in the mountains on Wednesday, too.

That system is set to bring showers to the Sierra Nevada, with most activity to our north. Locally, the Kern River Valley could see a pop up shower late Tuesday night as that system moves onshore. There's a minor, up to 20% chance, of an isolated thunderstorm in the KRV on Wednesday, thanks to the arrival of cooler air.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

10/21/2025

Mostly Sunny

84° / 59°

1%

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 56°

6%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Partly Cloudy

73° / 54°

5%

Friday

10/24/2025

Sunny

77° / 54°

5%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

75° / 55°

5%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

71° / 52°

13%

Monday

10/27/2025

Sunny

72° / 51°

4%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

73° / 53°

2%