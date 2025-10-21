Still warm Tuesday, but big changes are on the way

Happy Tuesday, Kern County.

Slightly above average temperatures continue into the afternoon, with 70s and 80s expected county-wide. The valley will see another hazy day, and our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups on Tuesday.

However, cooler air, increased wind, and even a stray shower or two are on the way. A cutoff low pressure system is off the coast of California Tuesday morning, and it's set to move onshore by Wednesday. The arrival of that system will send cool air into Kern, increasing wind in the mountains and desert.

Wednesday's wind could bring gusts as high as 45 mph to the Mojave area, and expect a breezy day in the mountains on Wednesday, too.

That system is set to bring showers to the Sierra Nevada, with most activity to our north. Locally, the Kern River Valley could see a pop up shower late Tuesday night as that system moves onshore. There's a minor, up to 20% chance, of an isolated thunderstorm in the KRV on Wednesday, thanks to the arrival of cooler air.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

