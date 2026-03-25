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Still warm Wednesday; desert winds pick up overnight

23ABC Morning Weather Update March 25, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures stay well above seasonal average county-wide this afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 83 on Wednesday, just over 10 degrees warmer than our average temperature for late March.

Mountain towns will be nicer with afternoon highs in the low-70s. The KRV will warm up into the low-80s, and our desert neighborhoods are the hot spots once again with low-90s expected.

We're also keeping an eye on the desert for strong winds Wednesday night. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Strong west winds are expected overnight, gusting as high as 50 mph near Mojave.

Everyone expects a warm weekend, but larger changes are on the way. Early next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, we're monitoring a cooler system that will hopefully help send temperatures down. Depending on the track of this system, we could see some light showers enter our region by next Tuesday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

03/25/2026

Sunny

86° / 56°

1%

Thursday

03/26/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 56°

1%

Friday

03/27/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 61°

3%

Saturday

03/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

89° / 60°

0%

Sunday

03/29/2026

Mostly Sunny

89° / 62°

0%

Monday

03/30/2026

Mostly Cloudy

86° / 58°

0%

Tuesday

03/31/2026

Cloudy

69° / 53°

24%

Wednesday

04/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

71° / 51°

24%