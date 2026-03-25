Still warm Wednesday; desert winds pick up overnight

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. Temperatures stay well above seasonal average county-wide this afternoon.

Bakersfield has a forecast high of 83 on Wednesday, just over 10 degrees warmer than our average temperature for late March.

Mountain towns will be nicer with afternoon highs in the low-70s. The KRV will warm up into the low-80s, and our desert neighborhoods are the hot spots once again with low-90s expected.

We're also keeping an eye on the desert for strong winds Wednesday night. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday along the Mojave Desert Slopes. Strong west winds are expected overnight, gusting as high as 50 mph near Mojave.

Everyone expects a warm weekend, but larger changes are on the way. Early next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, we're monitoring a cooler system that will hopefully help send temperatures down. Depending on the track of this system, we could see some light showers enter our region by next Tuesday.

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