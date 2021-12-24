Storm #1 wrapping up, storm #2 on the way

It's still raining!

We've passed half an inch of rain in Bakersfield since Wednesday, and we'll add more on overnight into early Friday.

From there, most of our Christmas Eve is dry, except for a few passing light sprinkles, which should be over by Friday evening.

Our break in the weather will last through most of Christmas Day, but another round of showers will arrive late Christmas afternoon into Christmas night as our second storm moves in.

This second storm looks quite a bit colder, with snow levels down to about 3,000 feet by Sunday morning.

That means snow is possible at pass level both over Highway 58 and Interstate 5, which could significantly impact travel plans for the day after Christmas.

At this point, it isn't looking like a lot of snow like about an inch over the Grapevine, with a little more over Tehachapi pass.

It doesn't take much to slow things down though, so keep an eye on the weather and on road conditions as you're heading out!

Looking into next week, more storms are possible both on Monday and on Wednesday, with both bringing the chance for more mountain snow.