Storm chances winding down

The radar has been lighting up in Kern County Monday.

Several clusters of showers and storms have developed in the Kern County mountains.

Heavy rains from the storms leading to street flooding, and a Flash Flood Warning was issued near Tehachapi early Monday afternoon.

These storms were triggered by leftover tropical moisture from what was Hurricane Kay.

This will be the last wave of moisture from Kay though, and rain chances drop out of the forecast for the remainder of the week.

In fact, the rest of the week is looking great overall!

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s in the Valley on Tuesday, but will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the great weather!