Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storm chances winding down

Tuesday looks mostly dry across Kern County
7 day (1).PNG
23ABC Weather
7 day (1).PNG
Posted at 4:39 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 19:39:22-04

The radar has been lighting up in Kern County Monday.

Several clusters of showers and storms have developed in the Kern County mountains.

Heavy rains from the storms leading to street flooding, and a Flash Flood Warning was issued near Tehachapi early Monday afternoon.

These storms were triggered by leftover tropical moisture from what was Hurricane Kay.

This will be the last wave of moisture from Kay though, and rain chances drop out of the forecast for the remainder of the week.

In fact, the rest of the week is looking great overall!

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s in the Valley on Tuesday, but will drop into the 80s for the rest of the week.

Enjoy the great weather!

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018