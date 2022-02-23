Storm clearing out, cold air stays put

Skies are beginning to clear in the Valley Wednesday!

We're still tracking a few snow showers in our mountain communities though, which will likely linger into the early evening.

From there, all our skies will begin to clear.

Clear skies and a cold air mass overhead is a recipe for a very chilly night!

In fact, Wednesday night may very well be the coldest night of the season so far for many of us!

Overnight lows will fall to, or possible even below freezing in Bakersfield, with even cold temperatures in the surrounding Valley communities.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Valley, so be sure to cover any sensitive plants and bring pets inside!

Lows will be even colder outside the Valley, with lower 20s in the desert and teens in the mountains!

With those very cold temperatures in the mountains, we'll be keeping and eye on conditions through the passes again Wednesday night.

Any areas of wet or slush-covered pavement may freeze over, leading to some slippery stretches.

As far as our long term forecast is concerned, we're getting back to warmer, drier conditions.

Highs in the Valley go from the mid 50s Thursday to the mid 70s next week.

