Storm conditions linger in morning, calmer day ahead 

Happy Thursday everyone.

We saw that winter weather move into Kern County last night and are still feeling some of the effects this morning.

Mojave Unified School District has a two hour delay due to weather conditions. Tehachapi Unified School District issued a closure today.

There is potential for light snowfall in our mountains and at pass level for the duration of Thursday morning.

As for the rain here on the valley, it looks like today should be a dry one.

But the overnight cold is in the forecast, with Freeze warnings for the valley floor.

The High Wind watches and warnings in the desert are set to expire by this morning, as well as the Winter Weather Advisory for our mountains as of Thursday morning.

As for the highs today, Bakersfield is expected to reach 50°.

The Grapevine stays cold with a projected high of 35°.

The KRV will be in the low 40s.

And our deserts will be in the low 50s and high 40s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

