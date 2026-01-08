Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storm passing through on Thursday

23ABC Morning Weather Update Jan 8, 2026
Posted

Happy Thursday, Kern County. A storm is passing through central California today, and we're anticipating strong winds, fog, and light precipitation.

Fog formed over the Tehachapi pass, and the Tehachapi Unified School District has a 2 hour fog delay.

Mountain and desert neighborhoods remain under wind alerts through 8:00 p.m. Thursday. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible, especially in the early half of the day. Winds will make temperatures feel cooler, so bundle up in the mountains.

Wind chills as low as 20 degrees were observed in the Tehachapi area Thursday morning.

Now, let's talk rain and snow. A winter weather advisory was issued last night for Tehachapi, Lebec and the Tejon Pass on the I-5. Gusty winds coupled with the chance for mixing rain and snow on Thursday morning could make for slick roadways and poor visibility. A dusting of snow is possible along our mountain passes, so again, drive with caution.

Passing light showers are also possible in the valley, so give yourself extra time while traveling this morning.

The best chance for passing rain and snow showers is Thursday morning. Conditions begin to calm through the afternoon and evening.

After today, our focus shifts to fog. High pressure builds back in this weekend which brings fog chances back into the valley forecast.

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

01/08/2026

AM Showers

52° / 36°

37%

Friday

01/09/2026

Sunny

56° / 35°

6%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Sunny

60° / 37°

4%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Mostly Sunny

57° / 38°

4%

Monday

01/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

58° / 40°

6%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 42°

6%

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Sunny

60° / 43°

5%

Thursday

01/15/2026

Sunny

64° / 44°

5%