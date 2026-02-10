Storm system brings strong winds, scattered showers

We're heading toward active weather over the next 24 hours as storm system heads our way.

The first impact from the system will be strong winds.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for many of our mountain and desert areas on Tuesday, as gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible.

The advisory is not in effect for the Valley, but we're still expecting strong winds in Bakersfield, with gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour likely, and gusts over 40 miles per hour not out of the question.

Winds will be strong enough to damage trees and may lead to blowing dust and power outages.

Winds will die down late Tuesday evening as rain begins to spread into Kern.

On and off showers will last into Friday, but widespread significant rain is not expected.

In the Valley and Desert totals of 0.10" or less are likely, with some higher amounts up to 0.50" possible in the mountains and foothills.

Our skies will clear by Thursday, but we'll be watching for another storm system to move in late this weekend into early next week.

