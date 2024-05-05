Storm system in Kern over the weekend

Kicking off May the Fourth, Kern is cooling down for the weekend with warm weather to come next week.

Between Saturday and Sunday, all of Kern is looking somewhere between 0.10” up to 0.25” of rain. The mountain areas may see some snow Sunday morning, but with little accumulation.

Damaging wind gusts are expected in the Mojave Desert area, with a high wind warning put into place along the Mojave Desert Slopes, as well as a wind advisory for the desert areas. The slopes can expect gusts as high as 65 mph, while the other desert areas can see around 55 mph gusts. Both wind alerts expire Sunday night at 11 p.m.

Sunday’s highs range as low as 45° in the mountains, up to 66° in the desert.

Warmer weather starts Monday, with a high of 73° in the Valley. Towards the end of the week, Bakersfield may see 90°.

Stay safe, and may the force be with you.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

