Storm system to bring widespread rain

Rain is on the way!

A pacific storm system will impact Kern County late Monday into Tuesday.

A few showers are possible on Monday afternoon, but widespread, heavier rain is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

All of Kern county is expected to get rain, with 0.50" to 1.00" expected in the Valley, 0.75" to 1.5" in mountain areas, and 0.25" to 0.50" in the desert.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Sierra Nevada foothills, as well as the burn scars around the Kern River Valley.

Rockslides and debris flows will be possible in these areas.

Kern will likely see a bit of snow, too, primarily above 6,000 feet.

