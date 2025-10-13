Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storm system to bring widespread rain

The first Pacific storm of the year is heading our way.
23ABC Evening weather update October 12, 2025
Posted

Rain is on the way!

A pacific storm system will impact Kern County late Monday into Tuesday.

A few showers are possible on Monday afternoon, but widespread, heavier rain is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

All of Kern county is expected to get rain, with 0.50" to 1.00" expected in the Valley, 0.75" to 1.5" in mountain areas, and 0.25" to 0.50" in the desert.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Sierra Nevada foothills, as well as the burn scars around the Kern River Valley.

Rockslides and debris flows will be possible in these areas.

Kern will likely see a bit of snow, too, primarily above 6,000 feet.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Sunday

10/12/2025

Clear

-° / 51°

2%

Monday

10/13/2025

Rain Late

74° / 56°

100%

Tuesday

10/14/2025

Partly Cloudy

63° / 52°

9%

Wednesday

10/15/2025

Mostly Clear

65° / 52°

5%

Thursday

10/16/2025

Clear

69° / 52°

5%

Friday

10/17/2025

Clear

73° / 55°

3%

Saturday

10/18/2025

Clear

77° / 56°

2%

Sunday

10/19/2025

Clear

79° / 55°

8%