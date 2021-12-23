Storm will strengthen over the next 24 hours

Our next storm is here!

You may not have noticed, though.

The Kern County rain shadow has limited the amount of rain we've seen so far, and only light rain is expected through Wednesday night.

The rain will ramp up in intensity on Thursday, and especially into Thursday night, with showers lasting into Friday.

This looks like another good soaking rain for Kern County, with up to an inch possible in the valley and up to two inches for some of our mountain communities!

Even parts of the desert could get close to an inch of rain!

That rain will make travel a little bit more challenging, but thankfully snow won't be much of a factor here.

Snow levels will be much higher than pass level, dipping down to about 5,500 feet by Friday.

Snow does look like it may become more of an issues later on, though.

Two more smaller storms look to be heading our way after this one, one Christmas night into Sunday, and one Monday into Tuesday.

Those storms look weaker, but colder, and we'll be watching for snow at pass level.