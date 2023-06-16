Stormy weather across the country

It's been a stormy stretch for much the US.

Thursday was the second straight day with reports of multiple tornadoes and extremely large hail.

Here in California the weather wasn't as extreme, but we had another round of storms develop along the Sierra Nevada.

Fortunately, the storms stayed away from Kern.

That may not be the case Friday, though.

Another round of mountain storms is expected Friday, with a better chance for some activity here in Kern.

Storm chances will dry up for us by Saturday, but temperatures will be on the rise.

Bakersfield will climb into the mid 90s in the Valley as we head into Father's Day weekend, but will drop back into the 80s by Juneteenth on Monday.