Stormy Wednesday morning, much cooler into the afternoon

Wednesday

A low pressure system is passing through California Wednesday, and it's already bringing several impacts to Kern. Wednesday morning brought several thunderstorms to the valley, and there was a brief special weather statement issued for the west side of Kern, near Buttonwillow, and another one for Bakersfield.

Frequent thunder and lightning was heard and seen in the valley Wednesday, and those storms brought brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Shower and storm chances continue into the afternoon, but widespread activity is not expected. There's a chance for redevelopment into the afternoon and evening for the valley and KRV, but again, models agree that widespread activity is unlikely.

Temperatures stay cool Wednesday, and gusty winds are likely near the Mojave area.

