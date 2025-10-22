Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Stormy Wednesday morning, much cooler into the afternoon

23ABC Morning Weather Update Oct 22, 2025
Happy Wednesday, Kern County.

A low pressure system is passing through California Wednesday, and it's already bringing several impacts to Kern. Wednesday morning brought several thunderstorms to the valley, and there was a brief special weather statement issued for the west side of Kern, near Buttonwillow, and another one for Bakersfield.

Frequent thunder and lightning was heard and seen in the valley Wednesday, and those storms brought brief heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Shower and storm chances continue into the afternoon, but widespread activity is not expected. There's a chance for redevelopment into the afternoon and evening for the valley and KRV, but again, models agree that widespread activity is unlikely.

Temperatures stay cool Wednesday, and gusty winds are likely near the Mojave area.

Daily Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

10/22/2025

Partly Cloudy

74° / 57°

1%

Thursday

10/23/2025

Mostly Sunny

74° / 54°

6%

Friday

10/24/2025

Sunny

79° / 55°

5%

Saturday

10/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

76° / 56°

4%

Sunday

10/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

10%

Monday

10/27/2025

Sunny

73° / 52°

3%

Tuesday

10/28/2025

Sunny

76° / 53°

3%

Wednesday

10/29/2025

Sunny

77° / 54°

3%