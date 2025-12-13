Streak of below 50° temperatures comes to an end

After 7 days of gloomy, cold weather, the skies in Bakersfield finally cleared on Friday.

That allowed the temperature to hit 50° for the first time since December 4th.

Although we had a good amount of clearing in Kern County, most of the Central Valley wasn't as lucky, with clouds remaining in place.

The area of high pressure that has been keeping out skies gloomy is starting to move away, so additional clearing will be possible into the weekend.

Even if skies clear in the afternoon again, temperatures are likely to stay below average this weekend.

Outside of the Valley, temperatures will be comfortable once again, with highs mainly in the 70s.

