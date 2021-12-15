Strong storm brings heavy rain and snow

A strong pacific storm has certainly made its presence felt here in Kern County.

First, it was very strong winds.

Now, it's rain and snow.

Rain has been falling in Kern County nearly all day long, leading to some impressive (and much needed) rain totals.

Bakersfield is closing in on an inch of rain, with over an inch already measured in Delano, as well as in some of our mountain towns.

Snow has been falling in the mountains since the late mornings as well, with as much as 5 inches already reported at Pine Mountain Club.

Both the rain and snow have been responsible for numerous crashes, and even some road closures.

Be sure to check the latest road conditions here before heading out this evening.

The good news for travelers is that our storm is starting to wind down.

Mountain snow will linger into the evening, but the last burst of heavier snow is beginning to move out of Kern County.

The band of steady rain is mostly behind us too, but a few spotty showers or thunderstorms will last into the night.

Overnight lows well below freezing in the mountains may lead to a slippery commute Wednesday morning.

We may see some fog form in the Valley, too.

After that, clearer, calmer conditions will greet us for Wednesday.

Expect a cold day, with highs struggling to hit 50 in the Valley and highs in the 30s in the mountains.

