Strong winds affecting Kern, rain to follow

Our latest storm system is already affecting Kern County.

We haven't seen rain yet as of Wednesday afternoon, but winds have been strong.

Gusts have already hit 35 miles per hour in Bakersfield, and have topped 50 miles per hour in the mountains along the Grapevine.

Winds will continue to strengthen into Wednesday night, with gusts over 40 miles per hour expected in the Valley where a Wind Advisory is in effect, and gusts over 60 miles per hour in the south mountains where a High Wind Warning is in effect.

Both wind alerts are in effect until 4 AM Thursday.

Rain will move into Kern Wednesday night, too.

Light showers will start up Wednesday evening, and become more widespread late Wednesday night.

Models point to a band of heavier rain moving through Kern Thursday morning, followed by scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

A few isolated showers may linger into Friday, too.

This looks like it will be soaking rain for all of Kern.

Rain totals in Valley and Desert areas are still on track to be between 0.25" and 0.75", with mountain areas picking up 0.75" to 1.50".

The potential for locally heavy rain, especially in thunderstorms, means we could see some minor flooding of low-lying areas, as well as mud and rock slides.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern sierra foothills and the Kern River Valley through 4 AM Friday.

We'll see some snow out of this storm, too, but snow related impacts won't be widespread.

Snow levels will start up around 7,000 feet and drop to about 5,000 feet by Thursday afternoon.

Areas above 5,000 feet will see a few inches of snow, with much higher totals over a foot possible for the highest points in Kern.

A few snowflakes may mix in over the passes by Thursday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Friday night looks colder, so we may see some light accumulation then.

Looking even further ahead, we're tracking yet another storm Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

Details are still coming together with this second storm, but the initial signs are that it will be strong, with the potential for widespread heavy rain.

We'll keep you updated on both storms through the week!

