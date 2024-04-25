Strong winds and a few storms Friday

Thursday was another cool day with gusty winds in Eastern Kern.

We expect similar conditions on Friday.

Highs will range from the lower 50s in our mountain areas to right around 70° in the Valley.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the mountains and desert, too.

Friday's forecast does feature something new, though.

For the first time in a while, rain chances are back in the forecast.

It's not a great chance, but isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two are expected to develop Friday afternoon, so we'll be keeping an eye on the radar.

Our weather looks calmer, clearer, and warmer by the weekend, though!



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

