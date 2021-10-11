Strong winds bringing big issues

Kern County is feeling the effects of a strong storm system centered to our east.

It's not rain and snow like other parts of the country are dealing with, but very strong winds that are the problem.

Winds have gusted up to 80 miles per hour in parts of eastern Kern, and even over 40 miles per hour in Bakersfield.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Valley and A High Wind Warning for much of eastern Kern until 11 PM Monday night.

Blowing dust from the wind has triggered and air quality alert, and impacted travel with severely reduced visibility in spots.

The winds bring enhanced fire danger as well, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for the west side hills until 11 PM as well.

Winds will peak in the late afternoon to early evening, and begin to subside from there.

Tuesday will still be a bit on the breezy side for eastern Kern County Tuesday, but not strong enough to cause concern.

In general Tuesday looks like a clear and calm day, with highs in the mid 60s in the Valley.

It's also going to be a very cold start to our day for many of our mountain communities, with overnight low falling below freezing!