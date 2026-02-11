Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Strong winds continue, rain moves in

23ABC Evening weather update February 10, 2026
Posted

Winds have been the big story on Tuesday.

As of 6 PM gusts to nearly 40 miles per hour have been measured in Bakersfield.

Stronger gusts over 60 miles per hour have been measured at the base of the Grapevine, and exposed ridgetops above the Grapevine have measured gusts over 80 miles per hour.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Grapevine.

Winds are expected to remain strong through the evening in the Valley, and overnight in our mountain areas.

In the Valley, winds will die down behind a line of light showers.

Significant rain is not expected for most, with rain totals of 0.10" or less.

However the mountains in southern Kern are likely to see quite a bit more rain, with 0.50" to 1.00" possible.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday as well.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Showers Early

-° / 51°

55%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 43°

5%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

7%

Friday

02/13/2026

Mostly Clear

63° / 42°

5%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Cloudy

70° / 46°

7%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Showers

67° / 47°

73%

Monday

02/16/2026

Showers

57° / 43°

65%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Light Rain

53° / 39°

64%