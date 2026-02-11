Strong winds continue, rain moves in

Winds have been the big story on Tuesday.

As of 6 PM gusts to nearly 40 miles per hour have been measured in Bakersfield.

Stronger gusts over 60 miles per hour have been measured at the base of the Grapevine, and exposed ridgetops above the Grapevine have measured gusts over 80 miles per hour.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Grapevine.

Winds are expected to remain strong through the evening in the Valley, and overnight in our mountain areas.

In the Valley, winds will die down behind a line of light showers.

Significant rain is not expected for most, with rain totals of 0.10" or less.

However the mountains in southern Kern are likely to see quite a bit more rain, with 0.50" to 1.00" possible.

A few lingering showers will be possible into Wednesday as well.

