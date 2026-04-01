Strong winds expected Wednesday in eastern Kern County

Good morning and happy Wednesday, Kern County. After the light rain yesterday, we're expecting wind to be the big focus of our forecast this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning along the Mojave Desert Slopes and a Wind Advisory for the rest of the desert. Both alerts start at 11 a.m. Wednesday and remain active through Friday.

Within the high wind warning zone near Mojave, gusts up to 60 mph are possible through Friday. Gusts as high as 50 mph are possible within the wind advisory zone that includes Ridgecrest and California City.

In terms of temperatures, we'll be comfortable through Friday before warming up for Easter weekend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 75 on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday, and 74 on Friday.

Mountain towns will be in the upper-50s and low-60s on Wednesday, and even though they are not included in the wind alerts, expect breezy conditions to hang on through Friday in the mountains, too.

Easter weekend brings a warm up across Kern with 70s and 80s expected.

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