Strong winds in Eastern Kern, big warmup on the way

We're still for a really nice warm up here in Kern, but we've got to get through a little cool down and some gusty winds first.

The gusty winds will mainly affect Eastern Kern.

Desert areas are under a Wind Advisory until midnight Tuesday night, and will be under a High Wind Watch from Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Gusts could hit 60 miles per hour at this time.

Temperatures will be cool for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 60s in the Valley, and as cool as the mid 40s in the mountains.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

We should see clearing by Thursday, and Valley locations will have a good shot to be in the 70s by Friday.

The warm up will continue into early next week, where highs look to be in the upper 70s, potentially the warmest weather of the year so far!

