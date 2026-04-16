Strong winds in eastern Kern; warming into the weekend

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

A brief disturbance will cause strong winds in our desert towns. A wind advisory is active for the entire Kern County desert and Indian Wells Valley through midday Friday.

Gusts up to 55 mph are possible near Mojave. The strong winds could make travel difficult for large-profile vehicles, it could cause blowing dust or debris, and potential power outages.

It will be breezy this afternoon in the mountains, too, though they are not under any wind alerts.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, and daytime temperatures will be mostly in the low-70s in the valley, 50s and 60s in the mountains, and 70s and low-80s in the desert.

We briefly warm up this weekend before more unsettled weather heads our way early next week. Minor rain chances re-enter the forecast by Monday and Tuesday.

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