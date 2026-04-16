Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Strong winds in eastern Kern; warming into the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update April 16, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County.

A brief disturbance will cause strong winds in our desert towns. A wind advisory is active for the entire Kern County desert and Indian Wells Valley through midday Friday.

Gusts up to 55 mph are possible near Mojave. The strong winds could make travel difficult for large-profile vehicles, it could cause blowing dust or debris, and potential power outages.

It will be breezy this afternoon in the mountains, too, though they are not under any wind alerts.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds through the day, and daytime temperatures will be mostly in the low-70s in the valley, 50s and 60s in the mountains, and 70s and low-80s in the desert.

We briefly warm up this weekend before more unsettled weather heads our way early next week. Minor rain chances re-enter the forecast by Monday and Tuesday.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 47°

2%

Friday

04/17/2026

Sunny

80° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 56°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Partly Cloudy

90° / 54°

0%

Monday

04/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

85° / 55°

4%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

PM Showers

71° / 52°

31%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 50°

18%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 52°

24%