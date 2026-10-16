Strong winds in Kern on Friday

Many mountain and desert areas in Kern have already reported gusts over 30 miles per hour on Thursday.

Stronger, more widespread winds are expected on Friday.

Desert, mountain and foothill areas will likely see gusts between 40 and 50 miles per hour, and some spots may even exceed 50 miles per hour.

Gusts at the south end of the Valley will likely be between 20 and 30 miles per hour, again with some spots seeing even stronger gusts.

The strong winds could lead to areas of blowing dust, difficult travel for high profile vehicles, and the continuation or expansion of public safety power shutoffs.

The strong winds will also keep fire danger high, and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the Kern County mountains through Friday.

Valley areas will likely be much warmer than the rest of the county thanks to the downsloping winds.

Valley highs in the 90s are possible, while the rest of the county sees highs in the 70s and 80s.

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