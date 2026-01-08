Strong winds, light precipitation overnight

We're tracking cool temperatures, gusty winds, and a little bit of rain and snow over the next 24 hours.

As far as temperatures are concerned, highs on Thursday will be chilly across our mountain and valley areas, with a mix of 30s and 40s expected.

Overnight lows Wednesday night will be below freezing in the mountains.

Those temperatures will feel even colder than they are thanks to gusty winds.

Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour will take wind chill values down into the teens!

Even stronger gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible overnight and into early Thursday for wind prone areas like Mojave.

We're also expecting some light precipitation to move into Kern overnight.

In the valley, that means some very light showers or drizzle will be possible, but it will be cold enough in our mountain areas for some snow, including snowflakes over the passes.

Significant accumulating snow seems unlikely, so at this point travel impacts aren't expected, but we'll keep a close eye on road conditions either way!

