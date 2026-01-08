Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong winds, light precipitation overnight

23ABC Evening weather update January 7, 2026
We're tracking cool temperatures, gusty winds, and a little bit of rain and snow over the next 24 hours.

As far as temperatures are concerned, highs on Thursday will be chilly across our mountain and valley areas, with a mix of 30s and 40s expected.

Overnight lows Wednesday night will be below freezing in the mountains.

Those temperatures will feel even colder than they are thanks to gusty winds.

Wind gusts over 30 miles per hour will take wind chill values down into the teens!

Even stronger gusts over 50 miles per hour will be possible overnight and into early Thursday for wind prone areas like Mojave.

We're also expecting some light precipitation to move into Kern overnight.

In the valley, that means some very light showers or drizzle will be possible, but it will be cold enough in our mountain areas for some snow, including snowflakes over the passes.

Significant accumulating snow seems unlikely, so at this point travel impacts aren't expected, but we'll keep a close eye on road conditions either way!

Daily Forecast

Wednesday

01/07/2026

Showers Late

-° / 45°

40%

Thursday

01/08/2026

Partly Cloudy

50° / 37°

6%

Friday

01/09/2026

Clear

55° / 35°

4%

Saturday

01/10/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 37°

5%

Sunday

01/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

56° / 38°

6%

Monday

01/12/2026

Mostly Clear

58° / 40°

6%

Tuesday

01/13/2026

Mostly Clear

59° / 42°

6%

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Clear

61° / 42°

5%