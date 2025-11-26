Stubborn fog remains in the forecast, but change is on the way

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. On this Thanksgiving eve, we are once again talking about fog.

The dense fog advisory remains in effect until Thanksgiving afternoon for the San Joaquin Valley, stretching north through Sacramento. Pockets of low or limited visibility are possible through Friday morning. If you're driving somewhere for Thanksgiving festivities and encounter fog, use your low-beam headlights, take it slow, and keep plenty of space between you and other cars.

Mostly overcast skies are set to hang on in the valley on Wednesday, meaning temperatures stay cool through the afternoon. Bakersfield will likely be around 60 degrees through the afternoon. Some forecast models show the cloud layer beginning to thin out through Wednesday afternoon. Essentially, what that means is we have a small chance for a sliver of sunshine to break through the clouds into the day.

Outside of the valley, partly cloudy skies remain for the mountains, KRV and desert. 60s and low-70s are expected through Thanksgiving for east Kern.

A storm system is in development this weekend, set to arrive by Sunday. As of Wednesday, this doesn't look like a particularly strong storm, and our rain chances remain low by Sunday. Although it's not a super strong system, it will break apart the high pressure that's currently in control of the west coast's weather, so fog chances dwindle into the weekend.

