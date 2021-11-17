Stuck in a foggy pattern

Fog is a major factor in our forecast once again.

Dense fog turned to low clouds that stuck with us most of our Tuesday, keeping temperatures cool in the Valley.

Skies have cleared by Tuesday evening, but that will allow temperatures to quickly fall again, so more fog will be possible.

That means Wednesday will likely play out the same way.

A foggy start in the Valley, followed gradually clearing skies and cooler than average highs in the low to mid 60s.

Away from the Vallley we'll enjoy near average highs in the 60s and 70s with plenty of sun!

Our foggy pattern will likely stay through at least Thursday.

Increased winds Friday into Saturday bring a chance to end our foggy streak, but it's possible we stay foggy even into the weekend.

As usual, be prepared to take it slow if you run into fog, and be sure to turn on those low beams!