Summer heat builds back in through the week

Happy Tuesday, Kern County! Well, we knew this day would come. After a nice 4-day stretch of temperatures below 90 degrees, we're warming back up Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

It's not an immediate switch up—temperatures will rise steadily. Tuesday brings low-90s to the valley and desert, 80s in the KRV and high-70s in mountain towns.

Also, winds are set to calm down into the afternoon after a breezy weekend.

By the end of the work week and into the weekend, triple digit heat comes back into play for Bakersfield.

If you're like me and maybe have a bit too much coffee and less water, now's a good time to up your hydration ahead of triple digit heat!

