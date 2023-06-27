Summer heat catches up to us soon

June has been an unusually cool month so far.

Even the next few days will be cool, as our highs hover near 90° through Wednesday.

Starting Thursday we heat up, as high pressure builds in.

By Friday, the last day of the month, that high pressure will take full control of our weather, bringing in triple digit heat.

By the weekend Valley highs will be near 105°, by far the hottest temperatures of the year so far.

Long term models don't show a break from the heat either, so it looks we're heading into our first heatwave of the year.

Be sure to take steps to stay cool as the heat hits, as many of us are not yet acclimated to the heat after our cool start to summer.

